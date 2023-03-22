HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana has reached a new apparel deal, this time with BSN Sports and Nike. This ends the previous partnership with Adidas.

Through this partnership, USI will receive apparel and sports equipment from Nike. The deal will cover all 19 varsity sports.

Jon Mark Hall, the USI Athletic Director, says the partnership is very exciting for the university.

“USI Athletics is excited to partner with Nike and BSN. As we did our homework, it became evident that many Division I institutions were pleased with the service and care Nike and BSN provided their respective athletic departments.”

There is no information available on how long the partnership will last.