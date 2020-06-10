USI begins driving campus tours

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Campus visits are beginning again at the University of Southern Indiana, but there are changes because of the pandemic.

The university is beginning a unique driving campus tour for prospective students and families Wednesday.

Five vehicles at a time will go around the campus to look at the scenery and the exterior of the buildings.

Drivers can also dial into a Zoom conference call to gather information and ask questions.

“We feel like this is a very creative option for students who might be considering USI who have not been on our campus or students who might be reconsidering given the pandemic and haven’t had the chance to be on our campus,” Rashad Smith, USI Executive Director of Enrollment, said.

USI plans to bring back in-person campus tours starting July 13, but visitors will still have the option of taking the driving tour.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)