USI D1 Decision Day is Almost Here

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials at USI are scheduled to make a big decision Monday that could mean big changes for the school. The Board of Trustees will meet in Executive and Special sessions on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 to discuss applying to the NCAA to move from Division II to Division 1.

A press conference will follow the meeting. USI President Ronald S. Rochon, USI Board of Trustees Chair Ronald Romain and USI Athletic Director Jon Mark Hall will be available for questions.

The press conference will be held in Carter Hall with limited in-person attendance. Current health safety protocols will be enforced.

The Special Session public meeting will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. here on tristatehomepage.com.