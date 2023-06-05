HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana will hold a public forum to solicit comments on proposed tuition and mandatory fees for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years. The public hearing will take place on the USI campus at 2:30 p.m. on Monday June, 5 at the Griffin Center.

Under Indiana Code, each state educational institution is required to set tuition and fees for a two-year period following the adoption of the State’s biennial budget. The institutions are required to hold a public hearing before the adoption of any proposed rate increases.

USI proposes that tuition for full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate students be set at $8,751 in 2023-24, an increase of approximately $276. For the 2024-25 academic year, the university proposes tuition be set at $9,036, an increase of approximately $285. The expected use of the increased student fees are to meet ongoing operation expenses of the university.