EVANSVILLE,Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has some special guests visiting. The Girl Scouts of Posey and Vanderburgh Counties are invited to ‘Have a Blast from the Past’ at Day Camp in the USI Outdoor Education Area.
The camp takes place on June 20-23 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Scouts aged from kindergarten to Grade 8 are welcome to attend. Activities will include: archery, water games, storytelling, science, inflatables, dinosaurs, crafts, and rock-climbing.
The registration fee of $25 will include a t-shirt and snacks. Here are the costs associated with the camp:
- 4 days of camp: $125.
- 3 days of camp: $110.
- 2 days of camp; $90.
- 1 day of camp: $70.
- For an additional t-shirt: $10.
- For care before or after camp is $5 the day before, $10 for both.
- Relatives who volunteer for the week will receive a $50 discount.
You can find more information here or you can contact the camp director, Cathy Claridge at (812) 430-7639 or by email at, gssi.daycamp@ballega