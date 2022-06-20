EVANSVILLE,Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has some special guests visiting. The Girl Scouts of Posey and Vanderburgh Counties are invited to ‘Have a Blast from the Past’ at Day Camp in the USI Outdoor Education Area.

The camp takes place on June 20-23 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Scouts aged from kindergarten to Grade 8 are welcome to attend. Activities will include: archery, water games, storytelling, science, inflatables, dinosaurs, crafts, and rock-climbing.

The registration fee of $25 will include a t-shirt and snacks. Here are the costs associated with the camp:

4 days of camp: $125.

3 days of camp: $110.

2 days of camp; $90.

1 day of camp: $70.

For an additional t-shirt: $10.

For care before or after camp is $5 the day before, $10 for both.

Relatives who volunteer for the week will receive a $50 discount.

You can find more information here or you can contact the camp director, Cathy Claridge at (812) 430-7639 or by email at, gssi.daycamp@ballega