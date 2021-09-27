USI Lawsuit: Temporary restraining order against suspending student extended

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An attorney representing a USI student in a lawsuit over a Title IX investigation says the university requested an extension of a temporary restraining order. Both parties agreed and now a hearing is scheduled for October 25.

The student filed a lawsuit on Friday accusing the university of violating its own Title IX policies and procedures. A Vanderburgh Co. Judge issued the temporary restraining order Friday preventing USI from suspending or imposing other sanctions or restrictions on the student.

According to court documents, Jane Doe invited John Doe to a party around 2 a.m. on November 13 after she had been heavily drinking. The sexual assault allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of November 14, 2020.

Jane Doe did not decide to file criminal charges until April 2021. She would later decide against filing charges, and the case was dropped.