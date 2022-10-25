EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of South Indiana has named a new Interim Dean. Shelly Blunt, Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, and Professor of Chemistry will be the Interim Dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education starting January 2. A national search will be conducted to fill the permanent Dean position in the Pott College.

Previously serving as the Associate Dean, for Pott College, Blunt will succeed Dr. Zane Mitchell who is stepping down for health reasons but will remain serving the University on special projects for the Provost’s Office.

“We are pleased and proud to welcome Dr. Shelly Blunt back to the Pott College to serve as our Interim Dean,” said former Dean Mitchell. “Shelly had an amazing and positive impact on the College during her time as Associate Dean, and we know the College will be in good hands with her at the helm.”

Blunt was instrumental in the development of the Southwest Indiana STEM Resource Center at the University. She also currently serves on the Science Education Foundation of Indiana Board as well as many state committees for higher education in Indiana.

Blunt earned her undergraduate degree from Truman State University and her doctorate degree in Organic Chemistry from the University of Iowa. She has invested millions of dollars in STEM research and grants.

Dr. Julie McCullough, Assistant Dean of Health Professions in the College of Nursing and Health Professions, will become the Interim Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, effective January 2 in place of Blunt.