EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana has a lot to celebrate. Its president, Ronald S. Rochon has been named to the inaugural Indiana Business Journal (IBJ) Media Indiana 250 list.

Reports say that the list included the 250 most influential executives across the state in different economic sectors. There was an exclusive Indiana 250 reception held on July 21 at the Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis where he was recognized by Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb.

“I am extremely humbled by this honor,” Rochon says. “For me, this is a shared recognition with my USI community. Because of our continued, collective effort to serve our students as well as this beautiful region, we are recognized and honored by IBJ Media.”

IBJ explained the criteria for the nomination process, saying it was more about individuals who make a significant impact in their industries and communities rather than predetermined nominations from companies.

“The leaders included on the Indiana 250 have made significant contributions in their communities, across their regions, and to the state and nation,” says Nate Feltman, IBJ Media CEO. “But the Indiana 250 is more than a directory or an honor roll. It’s a way to help Hoosiers in one part of the state learn about leaders and organizations in other areas of the state. We hope the Indiana 250 will create a bond between influential Hoosiers and help them work together toward a stronger Indiana.”

The profiles of the honorees will be published in a magazine available for purchase at the Indiana250 website.