Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) –Get ready for some extra traffic around the University of Southern Indiana. Over 1,700 students are expected to settle into their rooms at USI in the coming days. Over 500 moved in today, with 260 more students arriving tomorrow. Returning classmen are expected to arrive over the weekend.

Sarah-Catherine Dawson is a freshman and unloaded the car with her family after driving up form Kentucky.

“I have been looking forward to this since I was in middle school. So, I have always been excited and looking forward to it. And now, that is here, it is surreal,” Dawson says.

Dawson is planning to study exercise science and hopes to become a physical therapist. In between classes, she hopes to be found in the pool.

“I am going to be on the swim team. I am really looking forward to meeting new people, taking classes I am interested in, and learning new things,” she says.

Changes are greeting USI students. Many COVID restrictions have disappeared, and the school is entering into its first year of Division 1 athletic competition.

Resident assistants like Selena Wang and Emilee Adams says that because of these changes, the excitement for this school year is bigger than ever.

“Just for enrollment, we do see a few more students than we normally would,” Wang says.

“I am honestly so excited. My freshman year was 2019, so I was here when it was normal. So, seeing everybody back on campus reminds me how it used to be,” Adams says.

Throughout the semester, the resident assistants hope to see the students grow.

“I hope I can inspire them and everything, see them grow, and see them flourish during their time here,” says Erika Ballard, a USI student and resident assistant.

“I want to make sure they feel welcomed here. We have a great atmosphere on campus and I want to keep that. Moving into college can be a big adjustment and I want to be someone that they can lean on,” says Marcus Robinson, a USI student and resident assistant.

Students go back to the classroom Monday.