HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- University of Southern Indiana students are returning to school this week, as the fall semester gets underway.

The first batch of students moved in on Wednesday, with hundreds more expected to move in today. Some students and parents say that they are feeling the nerves, many of them leaving the home and their families for the first time.

Hannah Gingrich from Swansea, Illinois is the youngest of four daughters, but despite being far away, her mom says that USI’s welcoming atmosphere makes it easier to say goodbye.

Although USI students are coming back, they aren’t the only ones in the Evansville area. The University of Evansville students are also being welcomed back to classes. Early move in for freshman begins today and continues through August 19. For the rest of the returning students, move in begins August 20.