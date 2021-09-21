USI to waive undergraduate application fee through September 30

EVANSVILLE, Ind – In conjunction with College GO! Week sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the University of Southern Indiana invites students to submit their undergraduate admission application for free through Thursday, September 30.

“We are excited to participate in this statewide effort to encourage Indiana students to explore the opportunities available in higher education,” said Rashad Smith, Executive Director for Enrollment. “The start of the college application process is an exciting time for prospective students and their families. We look forward to showing them what being a Screaming Eagle means for their future.”

Prospective students should enter the promo code collegego21 during the application process to ensure the fee is waived. In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also receive consideration for merit-based scholarships. To begin the application process, visit USI.edu/apply and click on the “Undergraduate” button.