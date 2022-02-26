Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It’s the end of an era. Tonight was the last regular NCAA Division II game for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team.

“I’ll miss it dearly but it’s time to move on,” said Stan Gouard, USI men’s head basketball coach.

The Screaming Eagles beat Lindenwood in overtime 77 to 70.

“We had some flaws throughout the game but I’m proud of how our guys fought tonight,” he said.

Gouard says looking back over the years brings a flood of memories.

“I’ve been part of the GLVC since the 90s. It dates back to my playing days in 1991. I went away for a couple years to coach in the Missouri Valley, and then came back. This has been my home, the GLVC. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye,” Gouard said.

Tonight’s game was special for seniors Clayton Hughes and Tyler Dancy.

“Last year it didn’t really hit me- this year it really hit me during the last stretch- that it’s my last time playing with these guys and playing college basketball,” Hughes said.

“My whole career here- we’ve always been very competitive on a Division II level,” Dancy said.

With the newly built arena and more seats- both Hughes and Dancy says it could bring more fans.

“We have a great fan base already but we’re going to sell a lot more tickets. And with the competition being higher- it will be more fun to watch,” said Dancy.

“They’re going to be more curious to see how we do,” said Hughes.

The Screaming Eagles will join Lindenwood in the Ohio Valley Conference next season.