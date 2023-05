HENDERSON Ky (WEHT) – More than 130 first responders and their K9 partners are in Evansville over the next few days for the National Detector Dog Trials.

It’s a competition to see how the dogs identify narcotics, explosives, and accelerants during real-world exercises.

Drisha Leggitt and Eric Johnson with the United States Police Canine Association joined Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk in talking about these dogs and their partners. They join us on May 9th, which is Fentanyl Awareness Day.