Utility Companies on Preparing for Winter Weather

Ice can wreaked major havoc on power lines, and companies say they are ready to handle the issue.

Ice can knock out power and shut down roads at the same time.

the Audubon Parkway Shutdown Wednesday night after a power line came down on the pavement.

Owensboro reported numerous outages.

“We want to remind folks not to go near downed or fallen wires, our line should be able to sustain one to two inches of ices before they start to bow or break. regardless we want to make sure that customers don’t go near downed power lines or and keep distance from objects that are touching downed power lines, as well,” said Evansville Vectren’s, Natalie Hedde.

Customers often assume that the company is aware of all outages…which isn’t always the case. “We wanna hear directly from customers, if they are indeed without power so that we can restore them just as quickly and safely, as possible,” said Natalie Hedde.

“They wanna unhook their hoses from their outside faucets because those can get frozen and backed up and frozen all the way in the house and cause a burst with that pipe. they can leave their cabinet doors open a little bit to keep some of the warm air in there,” said Jeff Bruce from J.E Shekell.

More than 1,500 Kenergy and OMU customers were without power in the Owensboro Region and small pockets of outages for Vectren Customers in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)