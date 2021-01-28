UV-C light used to fend off coronavirus at Wabash County Jail

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)– UV-C light has been used to disinfect the air, medical equipment, and other surfaces for years. Now, the Wabash County Jail workers are using the same technology to get rid of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We picked a guy up from Knox county the other day and we have to go pick someone up from Missouri in the near future,” explained Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan. He said since they house inmates from across the Midwest, it was worth investing in a $38,000 machine designed to zap away bacteria and viruses. “I think it makes everyone feel a little bit more at ease.”

Sheriff Morgan said they used money from the CARES Act, a few months ago, to purchase a UV-C light machine to clean jail cells, lowering the risk of inmates and staff members getting COVID-19.

“We can use it here at the jail, we’ve used it in our offices next door and in the court house as will,” said Sheriff Morgan. He said this machine is proven to disinfect the air and surfaces in seven minutes. “It can do [disinfect] 1,000 square feet at a time so if your room is bigger than that, we will just move it from place to place.”

After walking into a freshly disinfected room, Sheriff Morgan explained how he could sense a difference in the air.

“It’s warmer, obviously because the lights have been on for seven minutes, but it also kind of smells cleaner,” Sheriff Morgan described. He said jail staff still continue wiping down surfaces regularly and have protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)