Valley Watch brings project concerns to Army Corps of Engineers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Henderson company has proposed to dredge the Ohio River near Evansville Inland Marina to place dozens of barges.

Meuth Construction Supply has submitted its plan to the Army Corps of Engineers, but local environmentalists are concerned over what the project would do to the city’s drinking water and air quality.

Sunday Eyewitness News learned Valley Watch president John Blair has taken his concerns to the Army Corps of Engineers.

He sent a letter saying people rely on the river for drinking water and that this project would severely impact the water.

Valley Watch is asking for a full-scale public hearing on the project.

Meuth Construction did not return our request for comment when we broke this story.

You can read the full letter from Valley Watch below.