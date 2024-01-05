OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The new year brought some big changes to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office in Daviess County. Van Meter tell us what the transition has been like since he’s been appointed.

The Daviess County lawyer says he’s spent his first few days moving offices and performing administrative tasks like changing names on paper work and bank accounts.

He was sworn in by Governor Andy Beshear at his parent’s home and will serve until the 2024 general election. Van Meter has filed to run for the 6-year position and says at 55 years old, he hopes to serve several terms.

After 16 years, Bruce Kuegel retired from the position in December, and the new commonwealth’s attorney says he’s taught him to treat the office as family.

For 29 years, Van Meter says he’s specialized in prosecuting sexual assault cases, but every case matters to him.

“I want to bring the confidence of the citizens. I want them to have confidence in the system. Sometimes, they do not want to show them that it’s fair and equitable, and I want safer streets for Daviess County,” says Van Meter.

His wife and parents were present when he was appointed. He says it was a full circle moment.