Vandals spray-paint racial slurs on cars & homes in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Henderson residents woke up to an unfortunate sight on their street on Thursday. Two cars and two homes were vandalized – all hit with graffiti containing racial slurs.

The vandalism took place at the corner of Washington and Letcher Street. Vandals spray-painted racial slurs on both cars and homes. The owner of one of the homes was seen outside the front of his house painting over the damage on Thursday afternoon.

Both vehicles were covered in graffiti, and the word “overpriced” is spray-painted on the side of one of the homes.

Fleshia Burrus, whose son owns one of the homes as well as both vehicles said the vandalism may have been targeted at her son. She said it could, allegedly, be over the sale of the vehicles.



“I was coming through going to work, and I was going past and I saw this so I turned around, and I immediately called my son and said ‘somebody has been over here vandalizing the vehicles and the buildings, and he said what?’ And then all the sudden his phone started ringing off the hook….everybody telling him this. And I just don’t understand how somebody has time to do this. You know, I can’t believe this still really goes on, if you know what I’m saying. It’s just terrible, and whoever done this needs to be prosecuted,” said Burrus.

A bakery located across the street said they’re combing through their surveillance videos to see if they can provide any information on activity in the area.

Burrus says a police report has been filed and, at this point, they do not know what time this took place. A neighbor said they’ve never had problems like this before.