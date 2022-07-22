VANDERBRUGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Fair has not kicked off yet but as it gets closer, the 4-H exhibits have started being judged.

4-H members presented exhibits in: horticulture, pets, aquatic science, and gardening for the first round of judging. Officials say that 4-H is a great way for kids to learn about what interests them.

“Essentially, the 4-H member will learn different skills throughout the year and display those skills through their project, whether it is making a lamp or making a floral arrangement or decorating a cake, there’s really all sorts of things you have for 4-Hers that they’re interested in,” said Megan Hoffherr, a youth development extension educator.

She also talks about how 4-H is a great way for kids to explore potential career paths for the future.