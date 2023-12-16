EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A familiar face is filling the shoes of mayor elect Stephanie Terry’s Vanderburgh County Council seat.

The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party held a caucus this morning and selected Nick Iaccarino for the Terry’s District 3 County Council seat.

Iaccarino is no stranger to the political scene as he has served as the vice chair for the local Democratic Party. Iaccarino says he humbled to serve on the city council and adds he has big shoes to fill.

“You know I just want to make sure that our finances are reflective of the priorities of our city and our county. I want to make sure that we are reflective of the values. We need to make sure that we are being prudent and using our tax dollars wisely. But we also need to make sure that we are building for the future and not simply trying to maintain the status quo,” he says.

Stephanie Terry’s mayoral term begins on January 1st.