EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.

Officials say a vehicle was turning onto Green River Road when it collided with another vehicle sending it off the road, nose first into a ravine. Eyewitness News reporters say firefighters had to use ropes and ladders to get the driver out of her vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital to be examined and the other driver reportedly was not injured. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.