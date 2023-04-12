HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Join the Vanderburgh County 4-H for an exciting afternoon learning about all things agriculture at its After-School Ag Day on April 12.

The free event will take place at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center Livestock Barns from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Everyone is invited to see, hear, touch, taste and smell all that local agriculture has to offer. Livestock, tractor, and even beekeeping demonstrations will be featured at the event.

4-H members and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions. There will be livestock animals on-site.