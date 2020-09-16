Vanderburgh County Clerk announces early voting at Old National Events Plaza

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced that the Old

National Events Plaza will be used for “early voting” beginning October 6. Normally the Election Office in the Civic Center is used, but that location is not feasible due to the safety precautions required of the pandemic.

Voters are expected to enter through the Aiken Theatre entrance. Personnel, signage, and queueing measures will be there to direct voters to the right location once inside. There will be free, one hour, on street parking available near the entrance.

Voting will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning October 6 and ending at noon on Monday, November 2. Voting will also take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 and October 31. Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in person.

In person voting at the library locations will begin on October 19 and continue through

October 30. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Fridays

from noon to 5:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)

