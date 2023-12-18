EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office is in the old Vanderburgh County Jail. Also known as the Safety Building, officials say the old jail location has remained vacant since 2006.

Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh county clerk, says the $5 million project allows room for additional court room and office space for court staff. She says the renovation was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Officials say they’re not entirely done moving out of the court building, in the Civic Center, but doors are open.

“It was it was frustrating because they would come to the clerk’s office as they understood the clerk’s office to be only to be told they needed to be somewhere else. So at least now they may get to the wrong office, but it’s just farther down the hall,” says Hayden.

County officials say the new move leaves no remaining space in the facility.

The election office will not move. It will remain in room 216, in the Civic Center.