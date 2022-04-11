EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s time for some spring cleaning! Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District is hosting Tox Away Day on April 16. The event will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot at Ninth and Walnut.

The district will be collecting household hazardous waste materials and items. Materials and items are to be loaded in a car trunk or truck bed for safe unloading by workers.

A list of materials to bring include:

Gasoline, antifreeze, motor oil and filters.

Oil based paints, glues and adhesives.

Auto batteries and fluids.

Rechargeable batteries.

Pesticides and herbicides.

Thermometers/Mercury.

Aerosol cans.

Household cleaners, solvents and thinners.

Photographic and pool chemicals.

Fluorescent bulbs.

Pharmaceuticals.

Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Materials that will not be accepted are:

Commercial, infectious, industrial and radioactive waste.

Explosives and ammunition.

Tires.

Pressurized containers.

Appliances and electronics.

Latex paint. Latex paint can be disposed of in the regular trash in solid form and kitty litter can be added to speed dry the process.

This event is only for households and not businesses. More information can be found at www.evansville.in.gov/recycle and call (812) 436-7800.