Vanderburgh County Commission Approves Broadband Expansion

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) – More than 35,000 people across Vanderburgh County have slow internet issues if they can get internet service at all.

On Tuesday, county commissioners moved forward in bringing broadband to rural areas of the county.

Most would agree that internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. That’s why county commissioner Cheryl Musgrave has been, especially, passionate about getting broadband to rural areas of Vanderburgh County.

Musgrave said, “It goes to the heart of everyday life now. You need broadband to be a participating member of our economy and certainly for you’re own well-being.”

Commissioners tell us broadband could arrive at rural parts of the county as early as June 2021.

“Next step is now to go back to the state and look to see how we can pay for this and where the funds are in the meantime look to see how many houses are affected and see how the economic coalition can work with us to make that logistically possible,” Ben Shoulders said.

County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said they will start in Northern Vanderburgh County where it is less costly due to the land being flat. Commissioners say though that improving broadband across the entire county will cost a minimum of $9 million.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)