Vanderburgh County Commission approves settlement in lawsuit against prosecutor

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission approved a settlement agreement on Tuesday.

According to the Courier & Press, the settlement deals with a federal lawsuit filed against prosecutor Nick Hermann and the county.

Samantha Merideth, a former employee of the prosecutor’s office, filed a lawsuit claiming that Hermann sexually harassed her in 2013 at a law enforcement conference in Chicago. She also filed a discrimination complaint in 2019 claiming she was unfairly fired from her job.

The Courier reported that commissioners’ attorney David Jones presented the settlement for approval as a “cost of defense settlement.” Jones was quoted as saying “There is an absolute denial of any liability.”