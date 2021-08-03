Vanderburgh County Commission cancels PR contract

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission canceled a new contract with a PR firm on Tuesday. It was passed at a previous meeting to allow McFarland PR to represent and speak for the entire commission.

Democrat Jeff Hatfield has been against this. He says he emailed the PR firm saying he was capable of speaking for himself.

Hatfield says the inability to opt out and the cost were problems. Commissioner Ben Shoulders voted with Hatfield to cancel the contract. Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave voted to keep it.