HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Council discussed plans to expand the Vanderburgh County Jail in today’s meeting.

Sheriff Noah Robinson asked the council to secure additional funding to provide additional space for inmates. The council weighed several options some which would allow accommodation of federal inmates and reduce the amount of county inmates being held in other facilities.

Sheriff Robinson talked about how costly the current situation is for the county.

“The Council opted to go with the first option, the least expensive option and I understand where that’s coming from; I’m just happy to have made some progress here today and I’m going to cherish the victory.”

The jail expansion includes the opening of a mental health ward for the inmates