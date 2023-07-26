HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Fair is on its third day, and the different events are still attracting a crowd.

One such event today was the junior llama and alpaca obstacle course. The llama and alpaca were led through a course that had various jumps and ramps. The course also had a pool at the end, which llamas and alpacas are naturally against getting into.

Eight llamas and alpacas went through the obstacle course. Mason Peterson and his llama Dippin-Dots won the event of the llama and performed the course almost flawlessly, according to the judges.

When asked what they like about the fair and their thoughts on the various different types of animals, Stuart Rexhorn, a man who has been attending the Vanderburgh County Fair since the late 1970s, explained their enjoyment of it.

“I like seeing the size of the hogs and cattle, and I always found it interesting how domesticated the alpaca can get, especially when they are given four or five years to really get trained.”

Of course, the animal shows aren’t all that go on at the fair. The rest of the week still holds concerts, tractor pulls, and magic shows.