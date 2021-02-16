Vanderburgh County government offices remain open today, as officials monitor the weather conditions and roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville and Vanderburgh County offices in the Civic Center Complex will open today starting at normal business hours.

The Vanderburgh County Judicial System will also resume as normal.

Before hearing your hearing or cases, officials say to check the schedule or contact the court where your case is pending.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Site at Old National Events Plaza will take place at its scheduled time today starting at 8 a.m. through noon.

City and County officials are continuing to monitor the weather and road conditions in the area.

(This story was published on February 16, 2021)