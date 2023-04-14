HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — Some of the pets in the Tri-State are safer today. The Vanderburgh Humane Society held a free microchip clinic.

The Vanderburgh County Human Society teamed up with Evansville Animal Care and Control to put on the event.

The chips are registered to the owner’s address and phone number. These chips work across the country, so if your pet does run away, a clinic can run and scan it and return it to you.

Amanda Coburn, the Director of Advancement for the Vanderburgh County Human Society, talked about the chips.

“Microchips can be true lifesavers. We see it every year. We preach to people about it every year on the news. Um, you know, make sure your pet has proper identification so that they can get home to you.”

The organizations plan to hold these events monthly.