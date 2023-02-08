VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) -Officials say Daniel Brian Smith, the Evansville man accused of backing over his sister in a car, has been charged with Reckless Homicide.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The incident occurred Thursday night in McCutchanville when Daniel Smith got into an argument with his sister, Faith Georges. According to reports, Smith got into his car and backed out of the driveway accidentally hitting Georges. Smith then went to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911.

According to the authorities, Georges died in the hospital later that night.

Detectives say while speaking to Smith, they determined he drove in a reckless manner. Smith was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.