HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place last summer has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial.

Ricky Kiper Jr. was accused of shooting and killing James McClernon on Maggie Valley Drive on July 27, 2022. According to authorities, Kiper said he shot McClernon for being a sex offender. Officials confirmed McClernon was on the sex offender registry stemming from a case in Canada.

Online court records say the jury was discharged after Kiper pleaded guilty to murder and being a habitual offender. Kiper is scheduled to be sentenced next month.