HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- This morning, June 28, The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office invites members of the community to enjoy some coffee and conversation with deputies.

The coffee with a cop event is being held at Farm 57 in Evansville. The address is 34-42 Kansas Road, just off of highway 57 near the Evansville Airport.

The event last until 9 a.m. this morning.