VANDERBURCH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening. Emergency crews from Scott Township responded to the 11000 block of Sawmill Drive just after 6 p.m. and began providing medical assistance to the female victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Her identity has yet to be released.

Deputies say they believe the suspect was driving a Chevy van. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness news will bring updates as more information becomes available.