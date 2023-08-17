EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – We have more details regarding the standoff that took place in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies assigned to the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force with help from the Evansville Police Department attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant for Jeremy Wood at 1501 South Boeke Road.

Officers say they made contact with the residents of the house and confirmed that the suspect was inside.

According to the police, they issued warnings from outside using loudspeakers. Around 3:00 p.m., police say they set off tear gas in the house.

Around 3 minutes later, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Wood, who is 41 years old, was booked into the Vanderburgh Confinement Center.