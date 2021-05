VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County woman accused of sending out hundreds of absentee ballot applications before the Indiana Primary pleaded guilty today.

Police say Janet Reed sent the applications out between April 15 and May 2. The people who requested an application received them with the Democratic party box already checked.

The election board rejected more than 400 pre-marked applications.

Reed’s sentencing is set for July.