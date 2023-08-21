HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) will be providing free vaccinations for pets in Vanderburgh County as part of their monthly community outreach event on August 21.

The vaccination event will be held at the Vanderburgh Humane Society from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccine records will be provided. It is a first come first served event with no pre-registration required, and is available to Vanderburgh County residents only. The free vaccines distributed at the event will be DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. There will not be rabies vaccines available.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including the VHS, for family pets in need. Families will also be able to receive free pet food while supplies last thanks to Chewy and Humane Society of the United States, and free microchips thanks to Best Friends. The event will be the sixth hosted by VHS and Evansville Animal Care & Control in 2023.

Puppies and kittens must be at least 6 weeks of age. Adult dogs must be leashed, cats and kittens must be in individual carriers and puppies who have not received their full series of vaccines yet should be carried only, not placed on the ground, for their safety.