VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department now has wheels thanks to a grant from the Indiana Department of Health.

Reports say the cost was around $180,000 for the mobile clinic. Officials say during the pandemic city buses were used to help render clinical aid to those who needed it. The impact that had on the community was enough proof that there was a need for mobile services.

“For some people it is difficult to receive services and they have barriers, so we are really excited about this brand-new thing for us, and we hope it really helps improve the health of our community,” says Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator, Joe Gries.

The health department hopes the mobile clinic will help provide services to those in need, all over the city wherever its needed.

Officials say the clinic will provide immunizations, STD testing and treatments for those without insurance for free.