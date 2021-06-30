VCSO does not recommend charges over misconduct allegations in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Ind (WEHT) Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says deputies will not recommend charges be filed after an extensive investigation into some Darmstadt town employees. VCSO has been investigating allegations of theft and misspending centered around the town’s maintenance superintendent.

The sheriff says investigators will meet in the near future with Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor for further review. He adds that all of the involved parties have been cooperative in the investigation, and he wants to see the Town Council address the matter internally.

Some Darmstadt residents say they have evidence showing the superintendent using town owned equipment and the town’s credit card for personal expenses. Residents are also calling for the town council president to resign.

A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Hall.