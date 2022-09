VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) is asking people to avoid an area of I-64.

VCSO says a property damage crash involving a semi truck and trailer has occured on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. VSCO says traffic is moving in the area but will intermittently be shut down for clean up.

Law enforcement officials ask for people to please avoid the area.