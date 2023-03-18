EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – New details are being released following a high speed pursuit last Thursday that claimed the life of local Evansville woman 26-year old Nicole Ann Bell.

Robinson says a traffic stop was initiated on after a deputy spotted a vehicle Bell was suspected of driving with expired plates.

“(She) tried to negotiate a turn onto Harlan Avenue, but it’s a 90 degree turn. She was not able to negotiate the turn and collided with the pedestrian bridge,” says Robinson.

The chase lasted just 80 seconds, with Bell exiting the Lloyd expressway onto Division Street. Bell crashed into a pedestrian walkway near Highway 41, before any pit maneuvers were attempted by police.

“This is someone who was fleeing from arrest to avoid being caught with drugs. In the case that happened yesterday, I don’t know how our actions could have been any different,” says Robinson

The sheriff says two grams of fentanyl were found in Bell’s hand.

Bell leaves behind three children. Sheriff Robinson said this tragedy was fully preventable and it was bell’s decision to flee that caused the crash.

“Before these decisions could be made whether to continue the pursuit or not, the crash happened. 80- seconds is not a lot of time to run through all these scenarios. Our sympathies are with the family – the family has lost a daughter, and I sincerely wish it did not occur,” adds Robinson.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.