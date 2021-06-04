VCSO: Woman arrested after children found sleeping in storage unit

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested after deputies said they found her children sleeping in a storage unit.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a business check at St. Joe Storage on Friday just after 12 in the morning.

Deputies said they saw a woman and a child standing outside of a unit, so they went to see what was going on.

Deputies said they knocked on the door and could hear people inside.

Deputies said once the door was opened, they found 22-year-old Jordan Vaughn, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old inside.

Deputies said the children were sleeping on couches and there was also bedding laid out on the floor.

Deputies said Vaughn told them she was not living in the storage unit, but she had just left an abusive relationship and was staying with a friend.

Vaughn was arrested. Deputies said while she was being searched at the jail, they found meth and pills on her.

She faces several charges, including neglect of a dependent.