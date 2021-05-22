Vendors, customers return to Evansville flea market after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Just over a week after a fire destroyed Evansville’s Diamond Flea Market, vendors and customers returned to its parking lot Saturday to try and return to normal at last.

Evansville Toys and Games owner Daniel Barritt estimates he lost at least $150,000 worth of merchandise in the fire but says it means the world that the community is coming together to support each other to help people smile again during the rebuild process.

Flea market owner Barbara Staub says that, if for nothing else, seeing customers and vendors come together is a sign of what the market meant to people in the Tri-State. Christopher Liggett is facing an arson charge in connection to the blaze.

(This story was originally published on May 22, 2021)