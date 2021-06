EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A spokesperson with Verizon said service has been restored to the Evansville area after an outage Saturday.

Verizon sent Eyewitness News a statement saying, “Earlier today, our primary fiber vendor experienced two separate fiber cuts to their primary and backup network that disrupted service to some of our cell sites in the Evansville, Indiana, area. The fiber has since been fixed and service has been restored.”