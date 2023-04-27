HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 27, A small group of friends and family members of Sgt. Michael Christopher Cable came together at the Owensboro Riverfront to remember their son, brother, and friend who had been killed in action 10 years ago.

Word then traveled among local veteran organizations that the 10th anniversary of his death had passed with little recognition. Members of Veterans Empowered Together, Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans organization, and Kentucky Remembers began planning a public ceremony to help keep Sgt. Cable’s memory alive and demonstrate their support for his family.

A commemorative ceremony for fallen soldier Sgt. Cable will be held on April 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place in front of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Smothers Park. Featured speakers include pastor and Air Force veteran Kurt Hoffman, Major General (Ret.) Dean Allen Youngman, and Mayor Tom Watson. Musical guests include Makenzie Bell, Randy Lanham, Robbie Holder and Andy Brasher.

Should it rain, the ceremony will be held at VFW Post 696.

Anyone who wishes to submit stories or photos of Michael Cable to be shared at the ceremony should email them to Leslie McCarty at lesbyrne24@gmail.com.