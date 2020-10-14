Veteran Voices Upload

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- In past years, Amazon Prime Day lasted 24 hours. But in a 2020 where anything goes, the online shopping bonanza has expanded to two days-- meaning you have a second day to take advantage of deep discounts ahead of the holiday season.

What kind of deals can you find? Amazon Prime members can get televisions for as much as 50% off, Instant Pot products for 60% and Apple AirPods for nearly 30% off.