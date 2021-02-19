VFW asking for help after flags, other items stolen from trailer

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The trailer taken from the Tell City Veterans of Foreign Wars post held more than a hundred items has been recovered in Owensboro. The Avenue of Flags used for the Veteran’s Memorial and other items were stolen from this trailer. The VFW members are now asking the public’s help in getting them back.

“We’re missing crosses out of it and all of our American flags were either stolen, taken out, or done something with,” said VFW Commander of Funeral Details Darrell Harper.

“They stole about 40 of the crosses, and what they’re going to do with those, I have no idea,” said VFW Commander John Minto.

A Facebook post was made listing all of the items taken. The flags, crosses and more are displayed on holidays. When not in use, they are stored in the trailer. The post also asked for donations to help get them replaced.

“I talked to a guy who said he would get with the people who make these flags to see if we can get them donated. If we can’t we’ll have to buy them then we will have to buy them through the post and then we’ll maybe ask for donations,” said Harper.

Harper and other VFW members do not believe the property was targeted.

“It’s just one of those coincidences, that somebody drove through and saw the trailer and wanted it. That’s all I can say,” he said.

“It surprised us, it really did. It was a big shock. I don’t think they knew what was in the trailer. They probably didn’t have a clue what was in it,” said VFW treasurer Michael Schneider.

Minto added, “I think it’s very unpatriotic for someone to do something like that.”

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)