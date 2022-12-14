EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With Christmas closing in, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is decking the halls… or their doors anyway.

It’s time once again for the annual VHS Door Decorating Contest and they need your help deciding the winner.

On the Facebook post, you can ‘Like’ the picture of the door you like most and help the winning team take home a prize as well as an entire year’s worth of bragging rights until the next contest.

VHS says the contest will end in a few short days on December 20 so get your votes in. They also wanted to give recognition to this ‘Home Alone’ scene created by their boss but is NOT a part of the competition.

Happy holiday and happy voting. You can vote here.